Chargers chase Spencer Rattler out of game in second half
It has not been an instant classic between the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints. However, the Chargers' defense has been an absolute unit. So good that the Saints have made a change at quarterback.
Yes, the Saints have benched Spencer Rattler for Jake Haener in the second half of the slugfest. Rattler left the game with a stat line of 12 of 24 passing and 156 yards.
Quick, what school did Haener attend? If you would have said Washington and Fresno State, congratulations, you need to get a life.
It's yet another important, impressive performance for the Jesse Minter-coordinated Chargers defense.
