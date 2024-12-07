Chargers vs. Chiefs, NFL Week 14: Betting odds and preview
The Los Angeles Chargers enter Round 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14 on Sunday Night Football.
There, the Chargers could avenge the loss to a bitter rival from earlier this season, which would move the record to 9-4 in the process.
Here’s a look at betting odds and a preview before the Chargers visit Kansas City in primetime.
Road underdogs
Spread: -4 KC
O/U: 42.5
ML: +175 LAC
According to ESPN BET, the Chargers are within a touchdown on the road against the Chiefs, which speaks to how well they have played—and how vulnerable the 11-1 Chiefs look.
Healthy this time
As we’ve hit on constantly, these aren’t the same Chargers that lost to the Chiefs in Week 4.
Last time, the Chargers missed these players:
- DB Derwin James Jr. (suspension)
- Edge Joey Bosa (injury)
- OT Joe Alt (injury)
- OT Rashawn Slater (injury)
Quarterback Justin Herbert was limited with an ankle injury, too, in what was only a 17-10 final.
That’s not to say the Chargers will win. But it sure helps to explain why the line is so close, which makes Jim Harbaugh’s side a pretty solid wager in Week 14.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers should thank Bears: Rumor says CHI never wanted Jim Harbaugh
Chargers could exploit Chiefs' big lineup change in front of Patrick Mahomes
Is Junior Colson the next breakout Chargers rookie?
Jon Gruden says Chargers don't have the 'firepower' to match Chiefs