Chargers suggested as fit for $31.5 million Chiefs star in free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers defense has been among the league's best units in 2024. It was evident in their 17-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13, when they picked off Kirk Cousins four times. Two landed in the hands of rookie corner Tarheeb Still, the others getting poached by safeties Derwin James and Marcus Maye.
Jesse Minter has his group playing at an extremely high level, with some already putting the Chargers' defensive coordinator near the top of the list in terms of potential head coach candidates for 2025. Whether Minter is in Los Angeles or not next season, they still need some improvement on the backend.
How about stealing Justin Reid from the rival Kansas City Chiefs? Bleacher Report believes the Chargers should look into signing the two-time Super Bowl champion, who is wrapping up a $31.5 million deal this season: "Justin Reid isn't playing at an elite level, but he's a steady veteran who the Chargers could use. Minter's defense has been at its best with three safeties on the field, so Derwin James can be free to make plays. Reid would allow them to do that."
While Derwin James has seen usage at different spots recently, the Chargers have been using a platoon of names like Alohi Gilman, Elijah Molden and Tony Jefferson at safety, but it will be a point they look to upgrade next offseason.
