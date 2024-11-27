Chargers claim Dolphins veteran on waiver wire
The Los Angeles Chargers added to the roster ahead of Week 13 by putting a waiver wire claim in on former Miami Dolphins safety Marcus Maye.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported the news.
Maye, a second-round pick in 2017 by the New York Jets, was released on Tuesday after playing 11 games with the Miami Dolphins, including three starts. He played 43 percent of Miami's defensive snaps and appeared headed for the Dolphins practice squad before the Chargers swooped in with a claim.
The move might say much about a Chargers secondary that saw Eli Apple and safety Alohi Gilman suffer injuries last Monday during the loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Breakout rookie cornerback Cam Hart is also dealing with an injury that could keep him out an extended period of time.
Earlier in the week, the Chargers had also lost defensive back AJ Finley, who was claimed by Seattle Seahawks on the waiver wire.
