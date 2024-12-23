How Chargers can clinch playoff berth in Week 17
The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t get the outside help needed to clinch a playoff berth last week despite taking down the Denver Broncos in primetime.
But the Chargers can control their own playoff fate in Week 17.
There, the Chargers need to simply pick up a road win against the New England Patriots during Saturday’s 1 p.m. ET national game to clinch a playoff berth.
Doing so would put the Chargers at 10 wins, which head coach Jim Harbaugh told onlookers after beating the Broncos was the real goal.
"Nine wins can get you in the playoffs but you need help,” Harbaugh said. “10 wins, most years, can and this year I think it would. 11 usually gets you in."
If the Chargers, for some reason, drop a game to the 3-12 Patriots, they always close the season against the reeling Las Vegas Raiders.
AFC playoff standings
1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-1, clinched AFC West)
2. Buffalo Bills (12-3, clinched AFC East)
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5, AFC North)
4. Houston Texans (9-6, clinched AFC South)
Wild Card
5. Baltimore Ravens (10-5)
6. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)
7. Denver Broncos (9-6)
In the Hunt
8. Indianapolis Colts (7-8)
9. Miami Dolphins (7-8)
10. Cincinnati Bengals (7-8)
