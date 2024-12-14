Chargers coach compares Bucs’ Calijah Kancey to future Hall of Famer
The Los Angeles Chargers understand the challenge in front of them in Week 15 when they line up against a strong Tampa Bay Buccaneers front seven.
Justin Herbert and Co. especially have to worry about the interior of that Buccaneers defense, which features Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey.
It’s Kancey, though, who has the attention of Chargers coaches in a big way right now. In fact, offensive coordinator Greg Roman went as far as invoking the name of Aaron Donald while talking about him this week.
"He is wired quick," Roman said, according to Chargers.com’s Eric Smith. "I think he's from Pitt, right? I'm not anointing him the next, you know ... I'm not saying he's him. But there's a lot of similarities in their style. He's a heck of a player."
Hyperbole on the comparison or not, the former first-rounder Kancey is a big problem for most offenses he encounters.
This is an especially risky week for the Chargers to run into this front seven, too. While he’s not listed on the final injury report, Herbert nursed multiple leg injuries and could have limited mobility, similar to his slower play from earlier in the season when he played through an ankle sprain.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Justin Herbert injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers QB for Week 15
Ladd McConkey injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers WR for Week 15
Packers named threat to steal Chargers star in 2025 NFL free agency
Chargers might be impacted by Bill Belichick's North Carolina move
Chargers coaches speak highly of fan favorite, possible breakout