Chargers coach gives high praise to Patriots rookie quarterback
The Los Angeles Chargers are facing the biggest moment of their 2024 season when they meet the New England Patriots on Saturday. No, the matchup isn't two teams fighting for postseason positioning but rather the Chargers' chance to clinch a postseason spot for themselves.
The 3-12 Patriots are looking toward the future, and that future will be with rookie quarterback Drake Maye. Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter recently spoke with the media, sharing his thoughts on the rookie quarterback.
"He's another one of these young quarterbacks that's a playmaker, has the ability to make plays inside the pocket, outside the pocket, can run, can scramble," stated Minter.
Minter later said:
"Very talented, very competitive, very high ability to make plays both in and out of the pocket. You can see why he was picked where he was and why they think so highly of him."
Rest assured, the Chargers will know what is at stake on Saturday. If anything, playing a rookie quarterback is the perfect storm that a team would want when clinching a postseason berth. However, looking over Maye would be a disastrous mistake.
