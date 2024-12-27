Chargers coach not named Jim Harbaugh predicted to win award
The Los Angeles Chargers have seemingly made the right choice in bringing head coach Jim Harbaugh. The team is just one win away from clinching a postseason berth in Harbaugh's first season. The team has been in the spotlight more with Harbaugh at the helm, and his coaching staff is also getting noticed.
When Harbaugh left Michigan, he brought in his coordinator with the Wolverines, Jesse Minter. While the leap from college to the NFL is a big one, Minter has had no issue in adjusting to the game. Even the Pro Football Network believes Minter may deserve a yearly award.
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh shares brutal Gus Edwards injury update
When it comes to predicting the NFL Yearly Awards, PFN had this to say about Minter winning the Assistant Coach of the Year:
"Minter’s star has risen dramatically in recent months, first with the work he did at Michigan and now with a Chargers defense that has gone from 24th to first in points allowed in just one year. The Chargers’ defense through 10 weeks ranks first in scoring (13.4 points per game), second in first downs (16.8) and red-zone success rate (38.9%), fifth in yards per pass (5.9), and ninth in yards per play (5.1)."
Minter has done an incredible job in his first year with the Chargers. Some even believe that his success is enough for the coordinator to land a head coaching job. Be ready for that. Good teams lose good coaches all the time.
