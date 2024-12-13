Chargers coaches speak highly of fan favorite, possible breakout
Do the Los Angeles Chargers have another possible breakout player on their hands with tight end Stone Smartt?
One look at what Chargers coaches have to say about him might say as much.
Speaking with reporters this week, offensive coordinator Greg Roman said the following about him: "He got an opportunity; this is what this league's all about."
Roman had plenty of praise for how Smartt stepped up when called against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, as did head coach Jim Harbaugh.
"Guy has an opportunity, it's there, he's been chipping away at it-gets it, excels," Harbaugh said. “Wanna give guys like that a hug…That speaks volumes about a guy."
Undrafted and a former quarterback, Smartt heard his name called in Week 14 with Will Dissly hurt and caught three passes for 54 yards. Fans have often called for him to get more usage, so his sudden big plays were something that sent a (forgive the pun) bolt through the fanbase.
With Dissly still hurt and tight end as a whole one of the most underwhelming positions on the roster this year, Smartt has a real chance to carve out a role for himself over the rest of the season, if not in future years, too.
