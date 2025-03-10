Chargers mentioned as ‘in conversation’ with big-name backup QB
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Jameis Winston has a weird ring to it, right?
Maybe not for long. Winston is a free agent and according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the Chargers are one of two teams “in conversation” with him about a backup role.
For the Chargers, this would mean a backup role behind Justin Herbert. It would certainly make sense for the Chargers to have an interest after trading for Taylor Heinicke last offseason due to dissatisfaction with the depth chart behind Herbert.
Winston certainly makes sense as a fit, too. He’s still just 31 years old and appeared in 12 games last year for the Cleveland Browns, showing an ability to at least be a leader and perform in a hopeless situation.
The Chargers would be an ideal spot to potentially join a contender for Winston, too, though one of the other teams mentioned in the report is the San Francisco 49ers.
Beyond the on-field matters, seeing daily exchanges between Jim Harbaugh and Winston would be, in a word, incredible.
