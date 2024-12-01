You like that? Chargers crush Kirk Cousins while gaining less than 200 yards
The Los Angeles Chargers took Kirk Cousins’ advice: "Walk into your trap, take over your trap."
That’s what Jim Harbaugh’s team did in Week 13, a 17-13 triumph on the road over the Atlanta Falcons in which Derwin James’ defense picked off four Cousins passes. Rookie Tarheeb Still even took one back for a touchdown.
Making the dominance all the more impressive? The Chargers offense couldn’t get much done on the day. Justin Herbert went just 16-of-23 for 147 yards and the ground game ran for 56. In total, the Chargers had the ball for just over 24 minutes of possession and gained 187 total yards while going 3-of-11 on third down.
But Cousins, at home, attempted 39 passes for just 245 yards and four picks.
While Herbert and Co. will have plenty to say about how dissatisfied they are with the offensive output, the Chargers continue to boast one of the NFL’s best outright defenses.
And if it can do that against Cousins on the road, it can continue to do it to pretty much anyone—and potentially deep into the playoffs.
