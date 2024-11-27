Charger Report

Chargers indeed appear cursed in navy blue jersey combo

The Chargers still have yet to win a game in this uniform.

Andrew Parsaud

Uniforms don't have any effect on the outcome of an NFL game, right?

Well, some fans of the Los Angeles Chargers think so after their 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

The Chargers, since debuting their navy jerseys in 2020, are now 0-6 while wearing them. It wasn't a good night for the Chargers at all, who made some uncharacteristic mistakes throughout the game. This uniform combo certainly feels like a bad omen on the team, despite how good they look on the field.

Luckily for the Chargers, this was the first and last time they'll wear these jerseys in 2024. If enough fan outrage builds from now and through the offseason, could they potentially retire them? It's certainly a talking point that could pick up steam.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert
