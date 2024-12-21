Chargers LB Daiyan Henley’s Pro Bowl campaign promoted by unexpected name
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley has been a revelation for the team this year.
While Henley is one of many guys breaking out in new coordinator Jesse Minter’s scheme that has produced an overall elite defense, he is the lone guy getting pushed by a legendary sporting figure when it comes to the Pro Bowl.
Henley’s Pro Bowl bid has apparently been boosted by Shaq, who posted a message on social media asking for his 15.6 million followers to vote for Henley.
Maybe the unexpected boost doesn’t work, but Henley has been a stellar breakout for the Chargers regardless.
Making Henley’s strong hello to Chargers fans and the wider NFL community all the sweeter is that he was one of the central figures in Brandon Staley’s downfall before Jim Harbaugh arrived.
At this point, unexpected headlines are almost expected with Henley, but strong play seems like it should always be expected.
