Chargers' Daiyan Henley wants Tarheeb Still to get his respect
Los Angeles Chargers breakout linebacker Daiyan Henley is finally starting to get some credit for his impressive play this season.
Now he wants to see rookie cornerback Tarheeb Still get some love, too.
Coming off a game in which he intercepted two passes and returned one of them for a touchdown, Still has been nominated alongside some big names such as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen for an award.
And Henley made sure to throw his vote into the mix on social media, as seen in the post below.
Still certainly deserves the recognition. He’s been a breakout player in Jesse Minter’s defense, working out better than most would have dared to predict for a fifth-round cornerback asked to step in as a rookie.
While he might not be a big enough name to win awards just yet, the Chargers and their fans know what they have with Still, who looks like a long-term piece of the puzzle for the franchise.
