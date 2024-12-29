Chargers defender reveals his season is over after suffering injury
Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Elijah Molden suffered an injury during his team’s Week 17 win over the New England Patriots.
After exiting the field on a cart and well before the Chargers made anything official, Molden himself took to Instagram to reveal that his season is over.
Molden wrote the following: “Grateful God placed me here in LA with this team ! Most fun I’ve had playing the game since I was a little kid. Lot more plays to be made in the future, best believe that ! 22 out but Bolts heading to playoffs.”
Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported that Molden suffered a broken fibula.
It’s a crushing blow for a Chargers defense that just can’t seem to stay healthy. Molden had been a stellar addition to the elite unit after coming over from the Tennessee Titans via trade late last August.
While Molden’s season is over, his breakout would all but seem to guarantee that the Chargers will make him a re-signing priority in free agency next offseason.
