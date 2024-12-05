Chargers defense is about to get some reinforcements
The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, with the potential of having some major defensive pieces back on the field.
Rookie Cam Hart (ankle) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (groin) returned to practice on Wednesday, according to Jim Harbaugh. Also noteworthy, another rookie, Junior Colson (ankle), had his 21-day practice window opened. Colson's had injury trouble throughout his rookie year, dealing with appendicitis during training camp and missed two games earlier in the season with a groin issue.
As for Hart and Perryman, they were key contributors for the Chargers defense before injuries happened. Hart had two passes defended in the Chargers' 34-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11. Perryman had been critical in commanding the middle of the defense all season long.
It'll be huge to potentially get all three back against the Chiefs.
