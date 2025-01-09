Chargers defense gets some reinforcements right before playoffs vs. Texans
Help is on the way for the Los Angeles Chargers defense just before the team's wild-card round playoff game against the Houston Texans.
According to Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, the team has opened the 21-day return window from injured reserve for cornerback Eli Apple.
The Chargers signed Apple back in mid-October after a wave of injuries to the likes of Kristian Fulton, Ja’Sir Taylor and Asante Samuel Jr. The veteran got on the field and made an impact right away before suffering a setback of his own.
A former 10th overall pick in 2016, Apple had two tackles, one pass defensed and 15 snaps on special teams in his brief showing with the Chargers before his hamstring injury.
The fact it’s Apple (and wideout Simi Fehoko) as one of the two permitted playoff returns from injured reserve allowed by NFL rules says much. Harbaugh and Co. view him as important to the playoff run and clearly remain weary of further injuries to the secondary.
That makes sense on all accounts, given the injury woes there and the fact Apple brings some key playoff experience, having been a critical part of Cincinnati’s run to the Super Bowl just a few seasons ago.
