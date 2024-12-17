Chargers defense slapped with 'overrated' label
The Los Angeles Chargers didn't look like themselves on Sunday, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Chargers came into the game allowing a league-best 15.9 points per game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers walked into SoFi Stadium and almost tripled the Chargers' average, dropping 40 points on their stellar defense.
The game was actually in the Chargers' favor heading into halftime, as they held a 17-13 lead. The Bucs would storm out of the gates in the second half, erupting for 27 unanswered points.
Bleacher Report took notice of the Chargers' defense on Sunday, labeling them as overrated.
"Over the past month, Los Angeles has allowed at least 27 points to three teams with top-six scoring offenses: the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Buccaneers. Coming into Week 15, the Chargers gave up the fewest points, but those numbers may be misleading because of the competition they faced through the first three-quarters of the season."
The Chargers need to shift focus quickly, as they'll host the red-hot Denver Broncos on Thursday night. Hopefully, the defense can have a bounce-back performance against soaring rookie Bo Nix.
