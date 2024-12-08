Do Chargers have to worry about Deion Sanders joining AFC West?
The AFC West is fluttered with big-name head coaches. Andy Reid in Kansas City, Sean Payton in Denver and Jim Harbaugh taking control of the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders have Antonio Pierce, but his job security is up in the air as the team's 2-10 and headed toward a top-three pick in April's draft.
The Raiders haven't been able to land a solid head coach in some time, which is why many have made the connection of them going after Colorado's Deion Sanders. Sanders, the NFL Hall of Famer who is arguably the greatest cornerback of all time, has done remarkable work during his collegiate coaching tenure.
With talk of his son, Shedeur, being drafted by the Raiders, there's been chatter of Deion taking control of their potential head coach opening. David Kenyon of Bleacher Report listed the Raiders as an opening that could entice Sanders.
"Davis may simply be desperate at this point, and the Raiders' situation—likely bound for a top draft choice and no definite long-term answer at QB—gives them a path to drafting Shedeur," Kenyon wrote. "If you think Deion attracts a lot of attention in Boulder, well, multiply that by about a million as the head coach in Vegas."
The Chargers have had to deal with Reid for almost an entire decade at this point. Adding Sanders to the division would cause quite the stir, but it's nothing the Chargers haven't seen before. This could potentially make their biannual meetings more competitive going forward.
