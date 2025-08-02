Chargers' Denzel Perryman arrested, booked on felony assault weapon charge
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman was arrested on Friday in Los Angeles.
According to TMZ, Perryman was arrested and booked on a felony of possessing an assault weapon by South Los Angeles Sheriff's Station officers.
The TMZ report added context: “We're told he was en route to the gun range when cops searched his car and found he had 2 AR rifles and 3 handguns in his trunk -- with the rifles being non-compliant -- which is illegal in California.”
Perryman was still in jail as of Saturday morning, with a court date on Tuesday.
The arrest happened the day after Perryman and the Chargers picked up a win over the Detroit Lions in the NFL’s preseason opener.
Drafted in 2015, Peryman re-signed with the Chargers on a one-year contract this offseason, making him the last member of the San Diego Chargers on the roster after Joey Bosa’s departure earlier this offseason.
