Chargers LB Denzel Perryman spotted in walking boot after ankle injury vs. Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman left his team’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 with an ankle injury.
After the game, reporters and otherwise spotted Perryman in a walking boot.
Since the Chargers played the Chiefs on Friday, injury updates for Perryman and any other issues facing Los Angeles won’t pop up until Jim Harbaugh vaguely mentions them on Monday, then again once injury reports go out mid-week.
RELATED: ESPN analyst eating crow after Chargers' Justin Herbert comes up big vs. Chiefs
But the fact Perryman went from a “questionable” designation to simply “out,” then had a walking boot on in the aftermath, might not be a good sign.
Chargers fans can hope the boot is more precautionary than anything, especially when making the long trip home from Brazil, of course.
RELATED: Chargers player who punched Travis Kelce stirs up Taylor Swift’s fanbase
In the interim, if Perryman needs to miss time, the Chargers will lean on Troy Dye to soak up some traditional linebacker snaps, if not Marlowe Wax next to Daiyan Henley. Keep in mind the linebacker unit already lost Junior Colson for the year at final roster cuts, too.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers brought more energy in win over Chiefs, Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes admit
Chargers' Harbaugh deserves credit for shocking strategy to upset Chiefs
Chargers' Herbert closes gap on Mahomes with 'superhero' statement game
Los Angeles Chargers secured a second win while trolling Chiefs superfan