Chargers' Denzel Perryman suffers injury vs. Broncos in Week 16
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman returned from injury and ended up leaving the field early during his team’s Thursday Night Football encounter with the Denver Broncos in Week 16.
Perryman limped off the field and was seen on the sidelines working with trainers before the Chargers eventually declared him questionable to return with a groin injury.
Before Thursday, Perryman had been limited to 10 games in Jesse Minter’s new scheme. It was quickly apparent since the start of his stretch of missed games that he was one of the key components that made the elite unit tick.
For now, it seems Perryman attempted to push through a pre-game questionable tag on the final injury report, given the huge AFC playoff implications in primetime on a short turnaround.
With Perryman out, the bulk of the work goes to someone like Troy Dye and other backups.
