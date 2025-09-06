Charger Report

Chargers LB Denzel Perryman suffers injury vs. Chiefs in Week 1

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman suffered an injury during the Week 1 season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil. 

In the second quarter, the Chargers declared Perryman questionable to return due to an ankle injury. 

Perryman, back on a short-term deal with the Chargers this offseason, was the starter in the middle for the defense as Los Angeles ran out to a 10-0 lead by the midway point of the second quarter. 

With Perryman out, names like Troy Dye got reps. If the Chargers need to go deep into the depth, Del'Shawn Phillips and Marlowe Wax are right there as options, too. 

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

