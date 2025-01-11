Chargers' Denzel Perryman suffers injury in playoffs vs. Texans
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman finally returned from injury just in time for his team’s NFL playoff game against the Houston Texans on Saturday.
Unfortunately for Perryman, the return was short-lived.
After entering the game as questionable due to a groin injury, Perryman suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter that caused the team to label him as questionable to return.
At the time of his exit, the Chargers were up 6-0 going into the second quarter, and backups like Troy Dye and Junior Colson were once again asked to enter the lineup in relief.
Injuries limited Perryman to just 11 games this season, yet he still racked up 55 total tackles with one sack. The defense’s performance against the run tended to take a nosedive with him out, which is not what the Chargers wanted to have happen against a Joe Mixon-led Texans rushing attack.
