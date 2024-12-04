Superstar QB admits Chargers' Derwin James is NFL's hardest hitter
Los Angeles Chargers star safety Derwin James certainly has his respect around the league.
It goes beyond the multiple pro bowls and pair of first-team All-Pro selections, too—just ask Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen.
A viral social media clip that surfaced recently featured Allen on a golf course getting asked who the hardest hitter in the NFL is. And without pretty much any hesitation at all, Allen said James’ name, almost with a laugh.
Given what Chargers fans have seen over the years, it’s pretty easy to believe. And it’s one of the reasons an enforcer like James is embracing a bit of a role change under Jim Harbaugh and enjoying yet another stellar year, this time for one of the NFL’s best defenses.
Funnily enough, that play has a chance of pitting James against Allen and the Chargers against the Bills in the playoffs, too.
