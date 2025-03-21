Charger Report

Chargers' Derwin James is pro comp for top NFL draft prospect

This Penn State prospect is being compared to one of the Chargers' top players.

Andrew Parsaud

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

Derwin James has been one of the best safeties in the league for multiple years.

The Los Angeles Chargers are extremely lucky to have a veteran presence of James' caliber on their defense. The four-time Pro Bowler has four 100-tackle seasons under his belt, while also becoming a force to be reckoned with down near the line of scrimmage.

Kevin Winston Jr of Penn State is drawing comparisons to James one month ahead of the draft.

From a run defense standpoint, it makes sense. Winston Jr has been elite near the line of scrimmage, which is the role James took on in his first year under Jesse Minter. The ball production doesn't match up however, as Winston Jr has just five passes defended and one interception in three years for the Nittany Lions.

Still a long way to go until he reaches James' levels, but certainly high praise.

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Could Chargers pull off blockbuster trade for former No. 1 overall pick?

Chargers predicted to draft explosive All-American, perfect for Jim Harbaugh's plan

Chargers praised for quiet signing that could turn into massive steal

Joey Bosa’s Bills contract is an interesting look for the Chargers

SI scolds Los Angeles Chargers GM for failing to make this move

Proposed Chargers blockbuster trade adds $90 million superstar for Justin Herbert

 RELATED: New Chargers RB Najee Harris sounds relieved to be out of Pittsburgh

Published
Andrew Parsaud
ANDREW PARSAUD

Proud graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor’s in Digital Media & Journalism. Passionate New York Giants fan, including creator and owner of of Gmen Galaxy on Instagram with over 75 thousand followers. Creating content for Advance Local and On SI. My focus is on social media, content creation, sports news writing, and updating fans on trending news in the NFL.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News