Chargers' Derwin James is pro comp for top NFL draft prospect
Derwin James has been one of the best safeties in the league for multiple years.
The Los Angeles Chargers are extremely lucky to have a veteran presence of James' caliber on their defense. The four-time Pro Bowler has four 100-tackle seasons under his belt, while also becoming a force to be reckoned with down near the line of scrimmage.
Kevin Winston Jr of Penn State is drawing comparisons to James one month ahead of the draft.
From a run defense standpoint, it makes sense. Winston Jr has been elite near the line of scrimmage, which is the role James took on in his first year under Jesse Minter. The ball production doesn't match up however, as Winston Jr has just five passes defended and one interception in three years for the Nittany Lions.
Still a long way to go until he reaches James' levels, but certainly high praise.
