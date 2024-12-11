Chargers’ Derwin James has spat with Travis Kelce go viral
Los Angeles Chargers star defender Derwin James is going viral for a standoff with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce that was captured by mics during last week’s game.
In the clip, James pleads with officials to throw a flag for Kelce’s push-offs while they battle.
Normally that wouldn’t be a big deal, but Kelce hits him back with an admission: “Hell yeah I did … you know my routes.”
Fair enough. Chargers fans know all too well that a guy by the name of Antonio Gates did similar things quite well for a long, long time.
As for James and Kelce, the Chargers’ star shut down the future Hall of Famer for most of the Week 14 loss. Kelce ultimately caught just five passes for 45 yards on a day the Chargers held the Chiefs to under 20 points in the 19-17 final.
As of this writing, the fun clip had north of one million views on Twitter alone:
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
How good is Chargers' Ladd McConkey? He was Chiefs' entire gameplan
Chargers predicted to add high-level tight end in latest NFL mock draft
Los Angeles Chargers trade target waived and available
Will Dissly injury update could be silver lining for Chargers
Chargers might not be able to target Bengals WR Tee Higgins after all