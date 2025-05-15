Chargers dominate NFL schedule release with Minecraft video epic
The Los Angeles Chargers have done it again.
This time, the Chargers dominated the NFL schedule release news cycle with another widely-applauded video.
Over the course of nearly five minutes, the Chargers used the Minecraft video game to tell stories.
It has a little bit of everything, too. There’s Justin Herbert being a farmer. Saquon Barkley haunting the New York Giants. NFL reporters fighting in coffee shops. Tyreek Hill on a cruise ship. There’s even a march for a Tush Push.
Seriously, while Chargers record projections are all over the place right now, there’s really no question as to which team won the NFL schedule release video competition yet again:
