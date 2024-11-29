Chargers' draft class is already climbing the ranks in hindsight
Many were originally skeptical of the Los Angeles Chargers' 2024 draft class—starting with the decision to select Joe Alt, a tackle, over one of the top wide receivers received criticism from many, as the Chargers cut ties with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams weeks before.
Twelve weeks into the season and the Chargers look like they made the right decisions. Here's a reminder of their draft picks from April:
- 1 (5): T Joe Alt, Notre Dame
- 2 (34): WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
- 3 (69): LB Junior Colson, Michigan
- 4 (105): DL Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
- 5 (137): CB Tarheeb Still, Maryland
- 5 (140): CB Cam Hart, Notre Dame
- 6 (181): RB Kimani Vidal, Troy
- 7 (225): WR Brenden Rice, USC
- 7 (253): WR Cornelius Johnson, Michigan
Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report ranked the Chargers' class as fifth-best in the league: "The Chargers built their team in the image of their head coach. The approach received its share of criticism at first, but Jim Harbaugh and Hortiz did what's right for their vision and it's paying off in the win column."
While wideout is a huge need going into 2025, the fact the Jim Harbaugh-based Chargers have locked down two premier starting tackles in front of Justin Herbert is a good thing, to say the least.
