Chargers tabbed as draft fit for Ohio State star
How would Jim Harbaugh feel about drafting an Ohio State prospect? The former Michigan Wolverines head coach has been nothing short of spectacular in the same role with the Los Angeles Chargers this season.
Harbaugh drafted two of his own players this past offseason, with Junior Colson and Cornelius Johnson coming over from Michigan. The Chargers might have to look at Michigan's biggest rival in the offseason, according to Bleacher Report, who has them selecting Quinshon Judkins in the draft.
"Unfortunately, injuries have probably cost Dobbins a phenomenal career, and that will be reflected in his market," B/R wrote. "Even if the Chargers re-sign him, it will likely be to another 1-2 year deal. That shouldn't keep them from targeting another Ohio State running back in Quinshon Judkins. 'Overall, Quinshon Judkins has the blend of size, strength, and speed needed to become an impact player at the running back position. He is an RB1-caliber talent who boasts a scheme-versatile conceptual fit,' B/R scout Dame Parson noted in his scouting report."
Judkins began his collegiate career at Ole Miss, eclipsing at least 1,100 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in each of his first two years. He spent the 2024 season at Ohio State, rushing for 805 yards and eight touchdowns.
