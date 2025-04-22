Chargers' former draft pick finds new home just before 2025 NFL draft
Just before the 2025 NFL draft, a small roster move for the Los Angeles Chargers went official and a former player has found a new home, too.
Not long after the Chargers made a mini-splash with the signing of quarterback Trey Lance to back up Justin Herbert, former backup Easton Stick has signed with the Atlanta Falcons.
Stick, a fifth-round pick by the Chargers in 2019, remained with the team through last season and has appeared in six games over the course of his career to date.
New head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz, though, traded for Taylor Heinicke before last season to improve the depth behind Herbert.
Nearly one year later, Heinicke and Lance are now the primary backups behind Herbert going into the NFL draft. The Chargers have a double-digit list of picks to make there, so the team adding more competition to the spot isn’t totally out of the question.
As for Stick in Atlanta, he joins a crowded depth chart headlined by the Michael Penix-Kirk Cousins drama, with Emory Jones there as a depth option, too.
