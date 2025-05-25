Former Chargers draft pick puts up some notable UFL highlights
In a note that may only likely interest Los Angeles Chargers fans, a former draft pick continues to excel in the UFL.
That’s former seventh-round pick Max Duggan, anyway.
The former TCU star and 239th pick by the Chargers in the 2023 draft, Duggan put up a few notable highlights that made the rounds on social media recently as he led the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL.
RELATED: Chargers veteran oddly listed as team's top trade asset before training camp
Most recently, Duggan took his 7-2 Battlehawks to a 39-13 win over the one-win San Antonio Brahmas, going 12-of-17 for 133 yards and a score in the process.
Duggan spent the bulk of his rookie NFL season with the Chargers before going to the UFL the next winter. He was brought to St. Louis as a sort of AJ McCarron replacement, then eventually took over the starting role in 2025.
RELATED: Chargers would be wise to jump all over this Browns trade idea for Justin Herbert
While a minor footnote, Duggan is another interesting storyline behind Justin Herbert over the last few years. It's a tradition -- hence the Chargers currently rostering infamous bust Trey Lance and notable UDFA DJ Uiagalelei.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers practices start hot while rival Raiders QB Geno Smith lobs INT on 1st rep
Chargers' Omarion Hampton rookie contract details revealed
Chargers' rookie continues to receive hype ahead of first training camp
Justin Herbert disrespected in latest NFL Playoff predictions
Los Angeles Chargers hot takes and takeaways around OTAs work