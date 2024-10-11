Former Chargers draft pick gets workout with Dallas Cowboys
A former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback just got a chance with the Dallas Cowboys.
Max Duggan, a seventh-round pick by the Chargers in 2023, worked out with the Cowboys before Week 6 of the season, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris.
Duggan, always an interesting story in Texas, won the Davey O'Brien Award and other accolades at TCU in 2022.
After being drafted, Duggan got waived after training camp as a rookie, then rejoined the team via the practice squad. He then had stints on the active roster that December after the season-ending injury to Justin Herbert.
After signing a reserve/future contract with the Chargers last January, he was one of the players cut in August. The fact he’s still getting interest—even from a team with Dak Prescott entrenched as the starter—is a good sign for his remaining pro prospects.
The Chargers wound up trading for Taylor Heinicke to serve as Herbert’s backup ahead of Easton Stick. One could imagine that Duggan remains on the shortlist for the Chargers front office, should the need arise at quarterback.
