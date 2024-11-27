Puka Nacua headlines list of WRs Chargers could've drafted over Quentin Johnston
When the Los Angeles Chargers selected Quentin Johnston with the No.21 pick last year, they believed he'd become their top weapon immediately. It's easy to see why, as Johnston had 1,069 yards and six touchdowns in his final season at TCU. He had inconsistent hands sometimes, but nobody expected it to be this bad in the NFL.
He wasn't able to show up on the stat sheet in the Chargers' 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last night. However, Johnston had three major drops in the fourth quarter that spelled out a nightmare outing for the former first-rounder.
His drop problems as a rookie, combined with an extremely lackluster performance in Week 12 brings hindsight into the conversation. The Chargers drafted Johnston over Zay Flowers, Jordan Addison, Rashee Rice and most notably: Puka Nacua.
Luckily, the Chargers were able to grab Ladd McConkey in this past year's draft. However, it doesn't look like Johnston will be much more than a rotational receiver going forward if his drop issues continue.
