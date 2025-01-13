Chargers' embattled CB finally breaks silence about injury
One of the more interesting stories around the Los Angeles Chargers during the first year of the Jim Harbaugh era was Asante Samuel Jr. and everything about his injury situation.
Samuel went on injured reserve way back in Week 6 after the team’s bye, which caused some confusion—which was only made worse because Harbaugh claimed he wasn’t allowed to comment on the situation.
Fast forward to December, Samuel made a cryptic post on social media that confused fans, which didn’t really help matters.
In the wake of the season ending after the playoff loss to the Houston Texans, Samuel finally got in front of a mic and shed some light on the situation.
According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, Samuel said he’s fighting a shoulder injury that got worse via contact in practice. He also suggested that it’s a lifelong issue and suggested he would like to be back with the team in 2025.
Samuel is one of 30ish Chargers slated to hit NFL free agency in a few months. The emergence of rookies Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still at cornerback, plus many other factors, would seem to point to the Chargers not having Samuel high on the priority list of free agents.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers star Khalil Mack ponders retirement after playoff loss
Los Angeles Chargers star motivating Khalil Mack to return
Chargers’ breakout player reveals he played through injury, might need surgery
Jim Harbaugh spotlights Chargers’ biggest problem after playoff loss
Derwin James, Chargers stars send messages to fans after playoffs flop