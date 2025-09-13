Chargers end Jalen Reagor era with roster move before Week 2
Lost in the fray of interesting storylines and injury notes for the Los Angeles Chargers as they prep for Monday night primetime against the Las Vegas Raiders was a small roster move with a very well-known name.
That roster move was the release of wideout Jalen Reagor from the practice squad with an injury settlement, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper.
Reagor was a rather infamous first-round pick in 2020 who joined the Chargers in 2024 and had some brief flashes, ultimately earning a one-year contract with the team this past offseason before being let go during final cuts.
If nothing else, it should be interesting to see where Reagor lands next, if healthy.
And more notably, this speaks to the Chargers’ newfound depth at wideout. Not only is the 53-man depth chart rounded out with high-upside rookies like KeAndre Lambert-Smith, a popular undrafted free agent like Luke Grimm remains on the practice squad, too.
