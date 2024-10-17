Chargers enter Mike Williams trade sweepstakes with Jets, per report
The Los Angeles Chargers are indeed entertaining the idea of trading for New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams.
So says a report from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, who reports the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints have also reached out to the Jets.
It’s a wholly unsurprising development for the Chargers. Williams was a first-round pick by the Chargers in 2017 who is off to a disaster of a start with the Jets, his first non-Chargers foray as a pro in his eighth season after an ACL injury last year.
Williams has had a limited role with the Jets, the team that just traded for Davante Adams. He’s obviously the odd man out, especially after Aaron Rodgers just threw him under the bus, then doubled down by doing it again.
At this point, Williams wouldn’t cost much on the trade block and the Chargers would like to get Justin Herbert more help. Rookie Ladd McConkey is a breakout player and DJ Chark should be back soon.
But it’s not often a team could trade for a player like Williams who already knows the program and has a rapport with a player like Herbert. Getting him back to boost an offense on a team that already has an elite defense makes plenty of sense for the Chargers.
