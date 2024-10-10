Chargers could exploit Broncos injury update in Week 6 AFC West clash
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers will face their AFC West rivals, the Denver Broncos. The Chargers are coming off a bye week, whereas the Broncos, who are 3- 2, are coming off a dominating 34-18 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
However, the Broncos may have lost a key piece to their offense line during the victory. It appears that Alex Palczewski, the Broncos' starting right tackle, suffered a high-ankle sprain.
With recent moves made by the franchise, it doesn't seem that Palczewski will be available for Sunday's game. On the other side, the Chargers pass rush was nursing a few injuries before the bye week. Joey Bosa has been dealing with hip issues.
RELATED: Chargers injury updates flow as team returns to practice from bye
The Chargers will be looking to pressure rookie quarterback Bo Nix a lot on Sunday. Nix not having his starting right tackle could be a recipe for the Chargers to have a field day in the Broncos backfield.
