Chargers could exploit Chiefs' big lineup change in front of Patrick Mahomes
The Los Angeles Chargers will make a trip to Kansas City for a showdown with the Chiefs on Sunday night. It comes with a potential weakness for the home team, as the Chiefs are still undecided on their left tackle situation heading into the matchup.
Wanya Morris had been their primary option at the position, but he was pulled in their 19-17 win against the Las Vegas Raiders last week. The Chiefs shifted Joe Thuney to left tackle and Mike Caliendo to fill in at guard. Former Pro Bowler DJ Humphries was signed last week and could be Patrick Mahomes' blindside protector, but it's unclear if he's ready to go immediately following a torn ACL suffered in 2023.
This could be a major opportunity for the Chargers to take advantage. Not only could their edge rushers potentially have a big game, but the interior defensive line could eat as well. Tuli Tuipolotu (7), Bud Dupree (5) and Khalil Mack (4.5) are their sack leaders currently and are in store for a chance to wreck the Chiefs' offensive gameplan if their left tackle situation isn't resolved.
