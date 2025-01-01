Should Chargers add Ezekiel Elliott after RB's release from Cowboys?
The Los Angeles Chargers could use some help at the running back position with Gus Edwards injured and J.K. Dobbins only just getting back on the field from his latest injury.
So why not take a look at Ezekiel Elliott?
The Dallas Cowboys just released Elliott, complete with a massive statement from Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones and all, permitting him to go find a contender to play with if and when he clears the waiver wire.
Elliott is far from his former self at this stage of his career, as he hasn’t averaged at least four yards per carry during a season since 2021. This year, he turned 74 attempts into 226 yards and three scores.
But when it comes to Elliott, much of the conversation comes down to pass-blocking. That’s actually an area Charges head coach Jim Harbaugh said needed to improve in order for rookie Kimani Vidal to see more playing time while other backs were out injured.
So, perhaps the Chargers don’t make a waiver wire claim. But the team might do its typical due diligence around Elliott if he hits free agency, particularly because of the way Edwards and Dobbins have struggled to stay healthy.
