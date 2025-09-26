Chargers face Giants team apparently dealing with some locker room disgruntlement
The Los Angeles Chargers won’t just see a rookie quarterback when they play the New York Giants in Week 4.
According to a report, the Giants locker room is in a little bit of drama in the aftermath of that quarterback change from veteran Russell Wilson to Jaxson Dart.
Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported that “it didn't sit well with players that news broke on social media during their off day on Tuesday” and that the move isn’t a rallying thing, but a business-like decision.
The Chargers were already widely considered favorites going into this one, given the 3-0 start against AFC West teams, while the Giants opened 0-3 before the big quarterback change.
Beyond the lopsided-looking feel of the matchup, which includes Justin Herbert vs. a rookie passer, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh happens to dice up rookie passers when he encounters them.
Tack on an unstable locker room and, more than ever, it feels like a good chance the Chargers start 4-0.
