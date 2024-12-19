Comical viral tweet about the Chargers failing Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers suffered their second-straight loss on Sunday, dropping to 8-6 on the season with three games remaining. The offense was completely shut out in the second half, unable to answer the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 27-point rampage over the final two quarters.
Herbert didn't play bad at all, throwing for two touchdowns and one interception. The interception was only his second of the year, but the NFL world has been criticizing Herbert as if he's been a turnover machine all season.
A recent tweet by 'HerbertToLadd' on X showed the offensive line failing to do their job on Herbert's interception in the third quarter. Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater were able to win their battles, but the three interior linemen were all blocking the same defender. This left rookie running back Kimani Vidal left to fend for himself against two Bucs' defenders, putting pressure right in Herbert's face.
The Chargers need to lock in with the Denver Broncos coming to SoFi tomorrow night.
