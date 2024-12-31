Chargers fan favorite J.K. Dobbins nearing 1st 1k season
The Los Angeles Chargers were already up big by the time J.K. Dobbins reached the endzone on Saturday, but it didn't matter. Dobbins suffered an MCL sprain just before Thanksgiving, causing him to miss an entire month of football.
He emerged as one of the Chargers' top playmakers, helping take a five-win team in 2023 to a playoff squad this year. Dobbins has unfortunately been hit with injuries throughout his career, especially during his time with the Baltimore Ravens. Even going back to college, Dobbins suffered a high ankle sprain in his final game at Ohio State.
Injuries may have thrown Dobbins' 2024 season off track slightly, but he still may be in store for a miraculous output. Dobbins has already set new career highs in rushing yards (842) and carries (177). His nine rushing touchdowns are tied for his career best, but Dobbins could potentially do something he hasn't achieved yet in his five-year career.
Dobbins is 158 yards away from his first 1,000 rushing yard season. It would certainly be an incredible feat, considering he missed four games. The only problem is, there's just one game left for Dobbins to hit the mark. The bright side of this is that the Chargers are playing the Las Vegas Raiders, who Dobbins rushed for 135 yards against in Week 1.
Certainly not impossible, but Dobbins would need to put on a masterclass in order to reach 1,000 yards this season.
