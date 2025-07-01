Chargers fans think they've found a major alternate jersey reveal hint in new video
The Los Angeles Chargers again appear to be hinting at the new alternate jersey plans well before the official reveal in mid-July.
As astute Chargers fans noticed, the team’s social media accounts appeared to loop in a hint at the colorway of the jerseys during a recent video announcing the induction of Rodney Harrison into the team’s Hall of Fame this year.
In the video, a brief flash of the Chargers logo showed some old-school feeling colors.
This hint is a lot more realistic than over the weekend, when fans mistakenly thought that first-round pick Omarion Hampton had accidentally leaked new alternate Chargers helmets.
Fans have long speculated that the Chargers’ upcoming alternate jersey reveal will embrace the past and loop in a navy blue colorway, so this catch in an official video from the team certainly feels significant.
The Chargers still plan to reveal the new jerseys on July 15. For now, here’s a quick look at the speculation stemming from the social media video.
