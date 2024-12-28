Chargers late first-half field goal stirs up controversy
The Los Angeles Chargers jumped out to a quick first-half lead over the New England Patriots. The Chargers lead 20-7 at the break, but the last three points may have been a little luck.
On the final drive of the first half, the Chargers decided to kick a field goal, and Cameron Dicker delivered a controversial three points for his team.
MORE: Travis Kelce’s record sparks an Antonio Gates debate
Officials called the kick good, but it appears that many believe the kick was no good. Unfortunately for the Patriots, a field goal is not a reviewable call.
The Chargers may have stolen three points, but they were the best team throughout the first half. Plus, it's about time the football gods give the visiting team good luck at Gillette Stadium.
The Chargers are just 30 minutes away from clinching a postseason berth. A repeat performance of the first half, and dreams will come true for the franchise.
