Chargers still have fifth-best chance in AFC to win Super Bowl
How crazy would it be for the Los Angeles Chargers to go from 5-12 in 2023 to winning the Super Bowl the following season? It may not be that out of the question, as they've climbed their way back into relevancy this year under Jim Harbaugh's guidance.
The Chargers aren't a runaway favorite to win the Super Bowl by any means, but they're among the top teams in the AFC with the best chance. According to PFF, the Chargers' four percent probability to win it all in 2024 is the fifth-best chance among AFC teams, trailing the Bills, Chiefs, Ravens and Steelers.
With four games left in the regular season and the entire playoffs ahead of them, the Chargers still have lots of work to do before they begin thinking about winning the big game.
