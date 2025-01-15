Chargers urged to pick up fifth-year option on embattled first-round pick
With the Los Angeles Chargers' season now over, important decisions are on the horizon. The 2022 draft class will be heading into their fourth seasons, meaning the first rounders will be eligible for fifth-year options.
For the Chargers, that's starting guard Zion Johnson. Johnson, a highly-touted prospect out of Boston College, has been a dependable starter for the Chargers since being drafted. This past season was tough, as Johnson surrendered five sacks, 33 pressures and 13 quarterback hits in 2024.
Still, he's likely done enough for his fifth-year option to be picked up. Marc Ross of NFL.com agrees, saying that the Chargers should elect to keep the former No.17 overall pick through the 2026 season.
"Johnson has been a solid player for the Chargers, missing just two games in three seasons, but there is still room for him to grow as a run- and pass-blocker. Knowing Jim Harbaugh prioritizes the offensive line, I think the Chargers will likely exercise the option."
According to OvertheCap, Johnson's fifth-year option would cost $18,427,000. A high price tag, but one the Chargers could look to be comfortable with in keeping one of their young pieces.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers star reveals bad injury update before trip to free agency
Chargers' embattled CB finally breaks silence about injury
Chargers clearly the best destination for this superstar weapon
Should the Chargers make changes to Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff after playoff exit?
Chargers could reunite Jim Harbaugh with Michigan star