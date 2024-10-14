Chargers have figured out the formula for elusive quarterbacks
A large part of the Denver Broncos' success during their three-game winning streak was head coach Sean Payton's ability to design passes outside of the pocket for rookie quarterback Bo Nix. In Sunday's loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, that wasn't the case.
The formula of the Chargers' defense this season has been their defensive line setting the tone while the back end makes as few mistakes as possible, which worked again Sunday.
Los Angeles was able to pressure Nix both from the edge and up the middle, flushing him out of the pocket. However, when Nix did evade the pocket, he was forced to run instead of burn the defense deep.
Even without cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., the Chargers were able to stay disciplined and keep track of their assignments in the secondary.
While the defensive backs were taking care of business, the linebackers made sure Nix didn't turn his scrambles into back-breaking explosive plays.
Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's strategy held Nix to a completion percentage of 57.6, one week after carving up the Las Vegas Raiders to the tune of a 70.4 completion percentage.
After three consecutive games of playing elusive quarterbacks in Justin Fields, Patrick Mahomes II, and Nix — allowing only 12 points per game against the three — the Chargers have a good base to work with for next week's game against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.
While Murray can absolutely get the job done in the pocket, he becomes dangerous when his legs become part of the equation. Now that Arizona may be without first-round wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the Chargers have a path to a 4-2 record in an AFC that features many teams hovering around .500.
