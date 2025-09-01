Charger Report

Chargers’ final roster cut lands workout with Saints ahead of Week 1

Chris Roling

The Los Angeles Chargers had plenty of tough decisions to make at final cuts before Week 1. 

Letting go of wide receiver Brenden Rice was one of those. 

It’s not often, after all, that a team feels compelled to cut the son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice. And since joining the Chargers in the seventh round of the 2024 draft, Rice had been on a nice pace to stick around and help out. 

Now, at least, Rice gets a workout chance with the New Orleans Saints before Week 1, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz. If it all goes well, the 23-year-old developmental weapon could stick on the practice squad there and work his way up a rebuilding depth chart that needs the help. 

As for the Chargers, they went through a weird saga at wideout this offseason with the sudden Mike Williams retirement. They brought back Keenan Allen after, pairing him with Ladd McConkey and rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis rounded out the six on the final 53, with JaQuae Jackson Luke Grimm going to the practice squad

