Chargers find outside help after latest wave of injuries before Week 18
The Los Angeles Chargers have some serious injury concerns at safety ahead of Week 18 and have made a roster move to compensate.
Thursday, the Chargers announced the signing of veteran Terrell Edmunds to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the team released safety Emany Johnson.
While it’s not the big splash move of going to sign recently released former All-Pro Jamal Adams, it is the Chargers going out to get a guy they like at a position of need before the playoff stretch.
Edmunds, a first-round pick in 2018, is still just 27 years old but has bounced around multiple times in recent years and was cut back in November by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Given how the team operated with veterans like Tony Jefferson and Marcus Maye this season, it wouldn’t be all that shocking to see Edmunds elevated to the active roster on gameday, if not receiving some snaps.
Even if not, Edmunds is key depth as the Chargers load up for the playoffs.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Should Chargers add Ezekiel Elliott after RB's release from Cowboys?
Chargers rookie Ladd McConkey a surprise addition on injury report
Gus Edwards injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers RB for Week 18
Chargers' free agent target would be perfect Jim Harbaugh culture fit
Pat McAfee delivers five star gift to Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh
Jim Harbaugh offers Chargers injury updates before Week 18 vs. Raiders